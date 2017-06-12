* × Change Settings

Ghost Hunting

East End Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 17th June 2017
Suitable only for adults.
Directed by:

Raed Andoni

Produced by:

Raed Andoni, Palmyre Badinier, Philippe Coeytaux and Nicolas Wadimoff

Starring:

Ramzi Maqdisi, Mohammed Khattab, Raed Andoni, Atef Al-Akhras, Wadee Hanani and Adnan Al-Hatab

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Director Raed Andoni places a newspaper advertisement in Ramallah. He is looking for former inmates of the Moskobiya interrogation centre in Jerusalem. In his ad he asks that the men should also have experience as craftsmen, architects or actors. After a casting process that almost feels like role play, he arranges for a replica of the centre's interrogation rooms and cells to be built to scale inside a hall - under close supervision from the former inmates and based on their memories. In this realistic setting the men subsequently re-enact their interrogations, discuss details about the prison, and express the humiliation they experienced during their detention. Using techniques that are reminiscent of the so-called 'theatre of the oppressed' they work together to dramatise their real-life experiences. Their reconstruction brings long repressed emotions and undealt with trauma to the fore. Working on the film takes its toll on the men - both physically and mentally.

Reviews

Ghost Hunting Cast





















Mohammed Khattab



















Raed Andoni



















Atef Al-Akhras



















Wadee Hanani



















Adnan Al-Hatab



















