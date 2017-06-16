* × Change Settings

Austerity Fight

Unrated

East End Film Festival Release Date

Friday 16th June 2017
new Austerity Fight poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Phil Maxwell and Hazuan Hashim

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The austerity policies of the Tories have targeted young and old. The NHS is chronically under funded and is being privatised. Students are leaving college with huge debts. Children, pensioners and the disabled are living in poverty and millions live precarious lives on 'zero hour contracts'.

Austerity Fight challenges the notion that we have to live in a world where public services are cut, worker's rights removed and poverty is a daily reality for millions, while championing equality, practical alternatives to Austerity and a vision of a world based on co-operation rather than the greed of a global super elite.

