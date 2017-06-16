Movie Synopsis:

Twenty-year-old footballer Will is on his stag-do in an unnamed European city when, naked and handcuffed to a lamppost, he is rescued by former pianist Michael. Back at Michael's apartment, the attraction between the two men is immediate. But, unable to bring himself to leave, Will is sent into a tailspin of shame and confusion. And so they spend a night together that could change both of their lives forever. If only they have the courage to let it.