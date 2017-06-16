* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Sodom

East End Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 17th June 2017
new Sodom poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Mark Wilshin

Written by:

Mark Wilshin

Produced by:

Gareth Hamilton

Starring:

Jo Weil and Pip Brignall

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Twenty-year-old footballer Will is on his stag-do in an unnamed European city when, naked and handcuffed to a lamppost, he is rescued by former pianist Michael. Back at Michael's apartment, the attraction between the two men is immediate. But, unable to bring himself to leave, Will is sent into a tailspin of shame and confusion. And so they spend a night together that could change both of their lives forever. If only they have the courage to let it.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Sodom.

Sodom Cast

Jo Weil

Jo Weil headshot

Date of Birth:

29 August 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sodom

Pip Brignall

Pip Brignall headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sodom

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 16:24 16th June 2017