Russian Jews Russkie evrei. Film pervyy. Do revolutsii

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 18th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Sergey Nurmamed and Leonid Parfyonov

Written by:

Leonid Parfyonov, Aleksandr Urzhanov and Anastasiya Valeeva

Produced by:

Evgeniya Bogdanovich and Leonid Parfyonov

Starring:

Leonid Parfyonov

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The history of Jewish people in Russia up until the 1917 revolution.

Reviews

Russian Jews Cast

Leonid Parfyonov

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Russian Jews

Recommendations

Last update was at 16:24 16th June 2017