The Ballad of Shirley Collins

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
The Ballad of Shirley Collins poster
Contains infrequent strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Saturday 14th October 2017 - view the list.

Official Site:

www.shirleycollinsmovie.com

Directed by:

Rob Curry and Tim Plester

Produced by:

Rob Curry, Tim Plester and Paul Williams

Starring:

Stewart Lee, Shirley Collins, Sam Amidon, David Tibet, Elle Osborne and Hannah Arterton

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, History, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Rob Curry and Tim Plester's follow-up to the award-winning documentary 'Way of the Morris', is a lyrical response to the life-and-work of folkmusic icon Shirley Collins.

Reviews

The Ballad of Shirley Collins Cast

Stewart Lee

Stewart Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

5 April 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ballad of Shirley Collins

Shirley Collins

Shirley Collins headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ballad of Shirley Collins

Sam Amidon

Sam Amidon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ballad of Shirley Collins

David Tibet

David Tibet headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ballad of Shirley Collins

Elle Osborne

Elle Osborne headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ballad of Shirley Collins

Hannah Arterton

Hannah Arterton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ballad of Shirley Collins

