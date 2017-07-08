* × Change Settings

The Wall

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-January 2018
?
The Wall poster
Contains strong language, war violence and injury detail. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Doug Liman

Written by:

Dwain Worrell

Produced by:

David Bartis

Starring:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, John Cena and Laith Nakli

Genres:

Drama, Thriller, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two American Soldiers are trapped by a lethal sniper, with only an unsteady wall between them.

The Wall Cast

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Wall

John Cena

John Cena headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Daddy's Home 2The PactThe WallFerdinand

Laith Nakli

Laith Nakli headshot

Date of Birth:

1 December 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Wall

