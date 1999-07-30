* × Change Settings

Wish Upon I Wish, faites un voeu

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-January 2018
Wish Upon poster
Contains strong threat, bloody images and suicide references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

John R. Leonetti

Written by:

Barbara Marshall

Produced by:

Sherryl Clark and Brian Johnston

Starring:

Sherilyn Fenn, Elisabeth Röhm, Joey King, Ryan Phillippe, Shannon Purser and Ki Hong Lee

Genres:

Fantasy, Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A teen girl discovers a magical box that will grant her seven wishes. As she uses her wishes for personal gain, bad things begin to happen to those around her. She discovers an evil entity lives inside the box and may be behind the gruesome deaths.

Wish Upon Cast

Sherilyn Fenn

Sherilyn Fenn headshot

Date of Birth:

1 February 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wish Upon

Elisabeth Röhm

Elisabeth Röhm headshot

Date of Birth:

28 April 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wish Upon

Joey King

Joey King headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1999

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Slender ManWish Upon

Ryan Phillippe

Ryan Phillippe headshot

Date of Birth:

10 September 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wish Upon

Shannon Purser

Shannon Purser headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wish Upon

Ki Hong Lee

Ki Hong Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wish Upon

