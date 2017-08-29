* × Change Settings

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
?
Close Encounters of the Third Kind poster
Contains mild language and scary scenes. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:re-release

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 2 cinemas on Friday 15th September 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 20th October 2017.

Directed by:

Steven Spielberg

Written by:

Steven Spielberg, Hal Barwood, Jerry Belson, John Hill and Matthew Robbins

Produced by:

Julia Phillips and Michael Phillips

Starring:

Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut, Teri Garr, Melinda Dillon, Bob Balaban and J. Patrick McNamara

Genres:

Drama, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 17 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two parallel stories are told. In the first, a group of research scientists from a variety of backgrounds are investigating the strange appearance of items in remote locations, primarily desert regions. In continuing their investigation, one of the lead scientists, a Frenchman named Claude Lacombe, incorporates the Kodály method of music education as a means of communication in their work. The response, in turn, at first baffles the researchers, until American cartographer David Laughlin deciphers the meaning of the response. In the second, electric company lineman and family man Roy Neary and single mother Jillian Guiler are among some individuals in Muncie, Indiana who experience some paranormal activity before some flashes of bright lights in the sky, which they believe to be a UFO. Roy becomes obsessed with what he saw, unlike some others, especially in some form of authority, who refuse to acknowledge their belief that it was a UFO in not wanting to appear crazy. That obsession.

Reviews

