Varichina tells the story of Lorenzo an homosexual who defied bigotry and prejudices in the city of Bari during the '70s. A curious mix of drama and irony, Varichina tells the story of a brave individual who prefers to be alone but at least himself instead of living a life of constraint but with the acceptance of others.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Varichina: The True Story of the Fake Life of Lorenzo de Santis
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Varichina: The True Story of the Fake Life of Lorenzo de Santis
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Varichina: The True Story of the Fake Life of Lorenzo de Santis