* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Varichina: The True Story of the Fake Life of Lorenzo de Santis

8.3 / 7 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 18th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
?
new Varichina: The True Story of the Fake Life of Lorenzo de Santis poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Mariangela Barbanente and Antonio Palumbo

Written by:

Mariangela Barbanente and Antonio Palumbo

Produced by:

Daniele Basilio

Starring:

Totò Onnis, Federica Torchetti and Ketty Volpe

Genres:

Biography, Documentary

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Varichina tells the story of Lorenzo an homosexual who defied bigotry and prejudices in the city of Bari during the '70s. A curious mix of drama and irony, Varichina tells the story of a brave individual who prefers to be alone but at least himself instead of living a life of constraint but with the acceptance of others.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Varichina: The True Story of the Fake Life of Lorenzo de Santis is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Varichina: The True Story of the Fake Life of Lorenzo de Santis.

Varichina: The True Story of the Fake Life of Lorenzo de Santis Cast

Totò Onnis

Totò Onnis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Varichina: The True Story of the Fake Life of Lorenzo de Santis

Federica Torchetti

Federica Torchetti headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Varichina: The True Story of the Fake Life of Lorenzo de Santis

Ketty Volpe

Ketty Volpe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Varichina: The True Story of the Fake Life of Lorenzo de Santis

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:05 18th June 2017