Queens of Syria

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 20th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
?
new Queens of Syria poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 20th June 2017

Directed by:

Yasmin Fedda

Written by:

Yasmin Fedda

Produced by:

Itab Azzam and Georgie Paget

Genres:

Documentary, Drama, War

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Queens of Syria tells the story of sixty women from Syria, all forced into exile in Jordan, who came together in Autumn 2013 to create and perform their own version of the Trojan Women, the timeless Ancient Greek tragedy all about the plight of women in war. What followed was an extraordinary moment of cross-cultural contact across millennia, in which women born in 20th century Syria found a blazingly vivid mirror of their own experiences in the stories of a queen, princesses and ordinary women like them, uprooted, enslaved,and bereaved by the Trojan War. The group have six weeks until they are to perform to an audience of hundreds. Not one of them has acted before.

