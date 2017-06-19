* × Change Settings

Between Fences Bein gderot

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 21st June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
?
new Between Fences poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 21st June 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Avi Mograbi

Written by:

Avi Mograbi

Produced by:

Camille Laemlé and Avi Mograbi

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Avi Mograbi and Chen Alon meet African asylum-seekers in a detention facility in the middle of the Negev desert where they are confined by the state of Israel. Together, they question the status of the refugees in Israel using 'Theatre of the Oppressed' techniques. What leads men and women to leave everything behind and go towards the unknown? Why does Israel, land of the refugees, refuse to take into consideration the situation of the exiled, thrown onto the roads by war, genocide and persecution? Can the Israelis working with the asylum seekers put themselves in the refugee's shoes? Can their collective unconscious be conjured up? Mograbi's film explores such themes as a way of portraying the true stories of migrants with no legal status seeking safety in a country that refuses to accept them.

Reviews

