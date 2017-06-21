* × Change Settings

Dangerous Game

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 23rd June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2017
?
new Dangerous Game poster
Contains strong language and threat. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 2 cinemas on Friday 23rd June 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 25th June 2017.

Directed by:

Richard Colton

Produced by:

Amar Adatia and Calum Best

Starring:

Amar Adatia, Calum Best, Darren Day, Jess Impiazzi, Gary Webster, Jessica-Jane Stafford, Lucy Pinder and Lee Stafford

Genre:

Action

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dangerous Game is a supposed action packed British heist movie. When Chris gets mixed up with the Russian Mafia and Algerian Gangsters while trying to help his best friend pay off a large debt, he has to decide if he puts his career on the rocks by embarking on a spree of dangerous robberies that could end up with him in prison, or possibly dead.

Reviews

Dangerous Game Cast

Amar Adatia

Amar Adatia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dangerous Game

Calum Best

Calum Best headshot

Date of Birth:

6 February 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dangerous Game

Darren Day

Darren Day headshot

Date of Birth:

17 July 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dangerous Game

Jess Impiazzi

Jess Impiazzi headshot

Date of Birth:

3 September 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dangerous Game

Gary Webster

Gary Webster headshot

Date of Birth:

3 February 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dangerous Game

Jessica-Jane Stafford

Jessica-Jane Stafford headshot

Date of Birth:

24 February 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dangerous Game

Lucy Pinder

Lucy Pinder headshot

Date of Birth:

20 December 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dangerous Game

Lee Stafford

Lee Stafford headshot

Date of Birth:

1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dangerous Game

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:02 21st June 2017