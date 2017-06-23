* × Change Settings

Story of an egg Egg Head

London Indian Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 24th June 2017
new Story of an egg poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Raj Shetty

Written by:

Raj Shetty

Produced by:

Pawan Kumar and Suhan Prasad

Starring:

Mime Ramesh, Raj Shetty, Deepak Rai Panaje, Shailashree Mulki, Usha Bhandary and Prakash Thuminad

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

2 hours 4 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Janardhan a 28 year old Kannada Lecturer from Mangalore who is quite an introvert comes to know from an astrologer that he would attain sanyasa (embrace asceticism) if he doesn't get married within a year. Hearing this Janardhan is now in a situation of trouble & desperation as he has never had a decent conversation with females until now in his life & all the proposals his family has seen also has gone in vain as he doesn't look great,physically. Janardhan continues his search for a beautiful bride. In this journey he faces various situations & conflicts which in turn gives him a chance to revisit his inner core & experience his self discovery. Does Janardhan find his bride or does he attain spiritual path forms the rest of the story.

Reviews

Story of an egg Cast

Mime Ramesh

Raj Shetty

Deepak Rai Panaje

Shailashree Mulki

Usha Bhandary

Prakash Thuminad

