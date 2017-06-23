* × Change Settings

Bridge

London Indian Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 25th June 2017
Directed by:

Amit Ranjan Biswas

Written by:

Amit Ranjan Biswas

Produced by:

Paramita Banerjee

Starring:

Soumitra Chatterjee

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Bengali

Runtime:

2 hours 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two strangers, both suffering from immense emotional distress arising out of life's tragedies, wanting to commit suicide, meet on a Bridge over the Ganges. For both, the meeting initially brings great challenges but eventually 'healing' at physical, mental, emotional and spiritual levels. Through powerful interactions and intense psychological journeys, both search for a sense of belonging, trust hope and optimism. 'Bridge' essentially expresses a universal theme and a wider worldview of creating bonds and connections between people through love, compassion and selfless service. This independent film was completed with an extremely dedicated and passionate crew, world class actors, on a shoe string budget, funded by personal savings.

Bridge Cast

Soumitra Chatterjee

Date of Birth:

19 January 1935

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bridge

