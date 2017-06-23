* × Change Settings

Newton

London Indian Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 25th June 2017
new Newton poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Amit Masurkar

Written by:

Amit Masurkar and Mayank Tewari

Produced by:

Manish Mundra

Starring:

Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathy, Anjali Patil, Raghuvir Yadav and Mukesh Prajapati

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As India, the world's largest democracy, braces itself for another general election- with 9 million polling booths, more than 800 million voters, and costing nearly $5 billion - Newton Kumar, a rookie government clerk finds himself entrusted with a task that appears deceptively simple: conducting elections in a remote village in the jungles of central India. The bushes teem with Communist guerrillas, who have been waging a decades old war against the state, even as the indigenous tribals live without any access to mainland amenities. Conducting 'free and fair' elections in a minefield like this is no child's play, as Newton learns over the course of this eventful day. Unfazed with the cynicism and danger all around him, Newton is determined to do his duty. But, as they say in the jungle, 'The more things change, the worse they will get'.

Reviews

Newton Cast

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Newton

Pankaj Tripathy

Pankaj Tripathy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Newton

Anjali Patil

Anjali Patil headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Newton

Raghuvir Yadav

Raghuvir Yadav headshot

Date of Birth:

25 June 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Newton

Mukesh Prajapati

Mukesh Prajapati headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Newton

