Irreprochable Irréprochable

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 26th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2017
?
new Irreprochable poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 26th June 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Sébastien Marnier

Written by:

Samuel Doux and Sébastien Marnier

Produced by:

Caroline Bonmarchand

Starring:

Marina Foïs, Jérémie Elkaïm, Joséphine Japy, Benjamin Biolay, Jean-Luc Vincent and Véronique Ruggia

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Having been fired from her old job as a real estate agent, 40 years old Constance faces severe pecuniary issues : she cannot rent a flat anymore and she doesn't find another job in Paris. With no other option left, she decides to call her former boss, from the small agency in La Rochelle where she started her career : to her surprise, he tells her that he is actually hiring, as the housing market appears to be growing in the area. He explains that he already found someone, but she is convinced she will get the job because of her experience and extensive qualifications. She does not : it is indeed Audrey, a younger and prettier woman, which is hired instead. This is too much for Constance to take.

Reviews

Irreprochable Cast

Marina Foïs

Marina Foïs headshot

Date of Birth:

21 January 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3¾" (1.62 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Irreprochable

Jérémie Elkaïm

Jérémie Elkaïm headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

IrreprochableThe Girl Without Hands

Joséphine Japy

Joséphine Japy headshot

Date of Birth:

12 July 1994

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Irreprochable

Benjamin Biolay

Benjamin Biolay headshot

Date of Birth:

20 January 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Irreprochable

Jean-Luc Vincent

Jean-Luc Vincent headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Slack BayIrreprochable

Véronique Ruggia

Véronique Ruggia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Irreprochable

Last update was at 11:33 25th June 2017