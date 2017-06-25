* × Change Settings

The Girl Without Hands La jeune fille sans mains

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 27th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2017
?
new The Girl Without Hands poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 27th June 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Sébastien Laudenbach

Written by:

Jacob Grimm, Wilhelm Grimm and Sébastien Laudenbach

Produced by:

Jean-Christophe Soulageon

Starring:

Anaïs Demoustier, Jérémie Elkaïm, Philippe Laudenbach, Olivier Broche, Françoise Lebrun and Sacha Bourdo

Genre:

Animation

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In hard times, a miller sells his daughter to the Devil. Protected by her purity, she escapes but is deprived of her hands. Walking away from her family, she encounters the goddess of water, a gentle gardener and the prince in his castle. A long journey towards the light.

