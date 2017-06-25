* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Book of Gabrielle

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 29th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2017
?
new The Book of Gabrielle poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 29th June 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Lisa Gornick

Written by:

Lisa Gornick

Produced by:

Margaret Glover, Lisa Gornick and Alex Thiele

Starring:

Allan Corduner, Lisa Gornick, Joni Kamen, Anna Koval and Ruth Lass

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Gabrielle is writing an illustrated guide book on sex called 'How To Do It.' At a book signing she meets Saul, an established male writer who is straight. She both loves and hates his work which has seeped into her secular Jewish life from childhood. The more Gabrielle tells him about her book the more he wants to know about her life; the relationship with her younger girlfriend Olivia and her determination to "stop using my penis in sex". As her book takes form, is Saul jealous or desirous? Their friendship is tested as is Gabrielle's relationship with Olivia. The film muses on how we write, how we draw. And the nature of "story" and what it makes us do.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Book of Gabrielle is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Book of Gabrielle.

The Book of Gabrielle Cast

Allan Corduner

Allan Corduner headshot

Date of Birth:

2 April 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Book of Gabrielle

Lisa Gornick

Lisa Gornick headshot

Date of Birth:

1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Book of Gabrielle

Joni Kamen

Joni Kamen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Book of Gabrielle

Anna Koval

Anna Koval headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Book of Gabrielle

Ruth Lass

Ruth Lass headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Book of Gabrielle

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 11:33 25th June 2017