Sexy Durga

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 29th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2017
Directed by:

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan

Written by:

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan

Produced by:

Aruna Mathew and Shaji Mathew

Starring:

Rajshri Deshpande, Bilas Nair, Arun Sol, Sujish and Vedh

Genres:

Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

Malayalam

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Durga, a north Indian migrant and a Keralite youth named Kabeer are running away on a midnight. They are waiting for a transport to the nearest railway station to catch a train to a distant place. Two small time gangsters, transporting arms, offer assistance to the couple. The hapless "Durga" encounters a cross section of the society through the rest of the night. Parallel to the journey of Durga another mysterious event inter-cuts in the film. In a Kerala village, devotees perform 'Garudan Thookkam', a ritual art form submitted as a reward for the problems solved in the abode of Goddess Kali, who represents Goddess Durga's personified wrath and embodied fury.

