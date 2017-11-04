Follows the famous physicist and chemist Marie Curie and her struggle for recognition in the male-dominated science community in early 20th century France.
13 July 1980
Unknown
5' 6½" (1.69 m)
Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge
30 April 1958
Unknown
Unknown
Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge
25 November 1970
Unknown
Unknown
Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge
14 February 1975
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Marie Curie: The Courage of KnowledgeGauguin
29 April 1947
Unknown
5' 9¼" (1.76 m)
Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge