* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2018
?
Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Tuesday 7th November 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 1 cinema - view the list.

Directed by:

Marie Noelle

Written by:

Marie Noelle and Andrea Stoll

Produced by:

Josef Brandmaier, Brigitte Faure, Marie Noelle, Mikolaj Pokromski, Olivier Rausin, Bettina Reitz, Sebastian Schelenz, Lothar Schubert, Joseph Vilsmaier and Ralf Zimmermann

Starring:

Karolina Gruszka, Arieh Worthalter, Charles Berling, Izabela Kuna, Malik Zidi and André Wilms

Genres:

Biography, Drama, Romance

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Follows the famous physicist and chemist Marie Curie and her struggle for recognition in the male-dominated science community in early 20th century France.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge.

Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge Cast

Karolina Gruszka

Karolina Gruszka headshot

Date of Birth:

13 July 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge

Arieh Worthalter

Arieh Worthalter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge

Charles Berling

Charles Berling headshot

Date of Birth:

30 April 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge

Izabela Kuna

Izabela Kuna headshot

Date of Birth:

25 November 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge

Malik Zidi

Malik Zidi headshot

Date of Birth:

14 February 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marie Curie: The Courage of KnowledgeGauguin

André Wilms

André Wilms headshot

Date of Birth:

29 April 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 16:16 4th November 2017