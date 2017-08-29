* × Change Settings

The Case for Christ

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
?
The Case for Christ poster
Contains references to crucifixion, mild bad language and sex references. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Jon Gunn

Written by:

Brian Bird and Lee Strobel

Produced by:

Brian Bird, David de Vos, Karl Horstmann, Michael Scott, David A.R. White, Alysoun Wolfe and Brittany Yost

Starring:

Mike Vogel, Erika Christensen, Faye Dunaway, Robert Forster, Frankie Faison and L. Scott Caldwell

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Based on the true story of an award-winning investigative journalist - and avowed atheist - who applies his well-honed journalistic and legal skills to disprove the newfound Christian faith of his wife... with unexpected, life-altering results.

Reviews

The Case for Christ Cast

Mike Vogel

Date of Birth:

17 July 1979

Real Name:

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Erika Christensen

Date of Birth:

19 August 1982

Real Name:

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Faye Dunaway

Date of Birth:

14 January 1941

Real Name:

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Robert Forster

Date of Birth:

13 July 1941

Real Name:

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Frankie Faison

Date of Birth:

10 June 1949

Real Name:

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

L. Scott Caldwell

Date of Birth:

17 April 1950

Real Name:

Height:

4' 11½" (1.51 m)

