Based on the true story of an award-winning investigative journalist - and avowed atheist - who applies his well-honed journalistic and legal skills to disprove the newfound Christian faith of his wife... with unexpected, life-altering results.
17 July 1979
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
The Case for Christ
19 August 1982
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
The Case for Christ
14 January 1941
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
The Case for Christ
13 July 1941
Unknown
5' 9½" (1.77 m)
The Case for Christ
10 June 1949
Unknown
6' 2" (1.88 m)
The Case for Christ
17 April 1950
Unknown
4' 11½" (1.51 m)
The Case for Christ