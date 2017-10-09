* × Change Settings

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2018
Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Advanced screenings in 11 cinemas on Wednesday 25th October 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 4 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Sophie Fiennes

Produced by:

Sophie Fiennes, Shani Hinton, Katie Holly and Beverly Jones

Starring:

Grace Jones, Jean-Paul Goude and Sly & Robbie

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Larger than life, wild, scary and androgynous - Grace Jones plays all these parts. Yet here we also discover her as a lover, daughter, mother, sister and even grandmother, as she submits herself to our gaze and allows us to understand what constitutes her mask. The stage is where her most extreme embodiments are realised and her theatrical imagination lets loose: this is where the musical of her life is played out. The film includes Grace's unique performances singing iconic hits such as Slave To The Rhythm, Pull Up To The Bumper, as well as the more recent autobiographical tracks Williams' Bloods and Hurricane. These personal songs also link to Grace's family life, as the film takes us on a holiday road trip across Jamaica, where her family roots and the story of her traumatic childhood are uncovered. In Jamaican patois, 'Bloodlight' is the red light that illuminates when an artist is recording and 'Bami' means bread, the substance of daily life. Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami weaves together the layers of Grace Jones' public and private life, as she moves effortlessly between different facets: she is gypsy, artist and partying hedonist, warm and funny but also a fierce and tenacious businesswoman. The performance continues to move thematically though the film, with Love Is The Drug acting like an aria, bringing the film to its final and most touching scenes. This is a Grace we have not seen before, someone who reminds us of what it is to dare to be truly alive.

Reviews

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami Cast

Grace Jones

Grace Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

19 May 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami

Jean-Paul Goude

Jean-Paul Goude headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami

Sly & Robbie

Sly & Robbie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami

Last update was at 07:26 9th October 2017