Italian Artist Yuri Ancarani journeys inside the bizarre world of Qatar's super-rich, where the ancient tradition of competitive falconry collides with a life of otherwise ultra-modern excess. For these men, with almost limitless wealth at their disposal, the desert is seen as a giant playground for increasingly outlandish acts of folly - a perfectly surreal setting for the strange rituals that define their lives. Largely observational, stunning cinematography interspersed with breathtaking footage from the perspective of a falcon in flight, The Challenge is both an anthropological look at a clash of cultures and a sly meditation on the collective pursuit of idiosyncratic desire.