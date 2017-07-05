* × Change Settings

The Challenge

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 5th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Yuri Ancarani

Produced by:

Tommaso Bertani and Fabrizio Polpettini

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 9 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Italian Artist Yuri Ancarani journeys inside the bizarre world of Qatar's super-rich, where the ancient tradition of competitive falconry collides with a life of otherwise ultra-modern excess. For these men, with almost limitless wealth at their disposal, the desert is seen as a giant playground for increasingly outlandish acts of folly - a perfectly surreal setting for the strange rituals that define their lives. Largely observational, stunning cinematography interspersed with breathtaking footage from the perspective of a falcon in flight, The Challenge is both an anthropological look at a clash of cultures and a sly meditation on the collective pursuit of idiosyncratic desire.

