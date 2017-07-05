Icaros: A Vision

Movie Synopsis:

Her medical options exhausted, an American woman embarks on a journey to the Peruvian Amazon in search of a miracle. She lands at a healing center where shamans minister to a group of foreign psychonauts seeking transcendence, companionship, and the secrets of life and death. Her perceptions forever altered by the ancient psychedelic plant known as ayahuasca, she forges a bond with a young indigenous shaman who is undergoing a crisis of his own: he is losing his eyesight. In their visionary journeys together they attain a different sense of their destinies. She learns to accept her fears while, in turn, he realizes that he will be able to see in the dark and sing his ceremonial healing songs, the icaros.