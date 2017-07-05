* × Change Settings

Icaros: A Vision

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 5th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Leonor Caraballo and Matteo Norzi

Written by:

Leonor Caraballo, Matteo Norzi and Abou Farman

Produced by:

Chullachaki Cine, Abou Farman, Aziz Isham, Adella Ladjevardi and Matteo Norzi

Starring:

Ana Cecilia Stieglitz, Filippo Timi, Arturo Izquierdo, Guillermo Arévalo, Lurdes Valles and Dominga Valles

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Her medical options exhausted, an American woman embarks on a journey to the Peruvian Amazon in search of a miracle. She lands at a healing center where shamans minister to a group of foreign psychonauts seeking transcendence, companionship, and the secrets of life and death. Her perceptions forever altered by the ancient psychedelic plant known as ayahuasca, she forges a bond with a young indigenous shaman who is undergoing a crisis of his own: he is losing his eyesight. In their visionary journeys together they attain a different sense of their destinies. She learns to accept her fears while, in turn, he realizes that he will be able to see in the dark and sing his ceremonial healing songs, the icaros.

Reviews

