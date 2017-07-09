* × Change Settings

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

8.1 / 96 votes

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 9th July 2017
Current Status:released

Directed by:

John Scheinfeld

Written by:

John Scheinfeld

Produced by:

John Beug, Dave Harding, Peter S. Lynch II, Scott Pascucci and Spencer Proffer

Starring:

Denzel Washington, Common, Carlos Santana, Bill Clinton, John Densmore, Cornel West, Michelle Coltrane and Oran Coltrane

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Chasing Trane is the definitive documentary film about an outside-the-box thinker with extraordinary talent whose boundary-shattering music continues to impact and influence people around the world. This smart, passionate, thought-provoking and uplifting documentary is for anyone who appreciates the power of music to entertain, inspire and transform. Written and directed by critically-acclaimed documentary filmmaker John Scheinfeld the film is produced with the full participation of the Coltrane family and the support of the record labels that collectively own the Coltrane catalog. Scheinfeld brings his strong story-telling skills to the creation of a rich, textured and compelling narrative that takes the audience to unexpected places. Set against the social, political and cultural landscape of the times, Chasing Trane brings John Coltrane to life as a fully dimensional being, inviting the audience to engage with Coltrane the man.

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary Cast

Denzel Washington

Date of Birth:

28 December 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Equalizer 2Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Common

Date of Birth:

13 March 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Carlos Santana

Date of Birth:

20 July 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Bill Clinton

Date of Birth:

19 August 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

John Densmore

Date of Birth:

1 December 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Cornel West

Date of Birth:

2 June 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Michelle Coltrane

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Oran Coltrane

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

