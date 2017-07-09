* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Tramontane

6.8 / 116 votes

Shubbak Festival Release Date

Sunday 9th July 2017
new Tramontane poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Vatche Boulghourjian

Written by:

Vatche Boulghourjian

Produced by:

Gabrielle Dumon, Caroline Oliveira and Georges Schoucair

Starring:

Michel Adabachi, Sajed Amer, Abido Bacha, Toufic Barakat, Georges Diab and Asraa a Drouba

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Rabih, a young blind man, lives in a small village in Lebanon. He sings in a choir and edits Braille documents for an income. His life unravels when he tries to apply for a passport and discovers that his identification card, which he has carried his entire life, is a forgery. Traveling across rural Lebanon in search of a record of his own birth, he meets people on the far fringes of society who tell their own stories, open further questions and give Rabih minor clues about his true identity. Descending into a void at the heart of his existence, Rabih encounters a nation incapable of telling his or its own narrative.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Tramontane.

Tramontane Cast

Michel Adabachi

Michel Adabachi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tramontane

Sajed Amer

Sajed Amer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tramontane

Abido Bacha

Abido Bacha headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tramontane

Toufic Barakat

Toufic Barakat headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tramontane

Georges Diab

Georges Diab headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tramontane

Asraa a Drouba

Asraa a Drouba headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tramontane

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:43 9th July 2017