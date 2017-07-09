This Little Father Obsession

Movie Synopsis:

Selim Mourad is a young man who still lives with his parents in a traditional family house in Beirut. He has no siblings and he likes men, which is no good news to his family which will therefore end with him. As the new wave of reconstruction finally reaches them, Selim and his parents find themselves obliged to move houses to allow the demolition of the building in which both Selim and his father Antoine were born. It's an occasion for the son to face his family with his truth and take his father on a quest inside their mysterious family tree hoping to find a lost relative who could maybe continue the lineage.