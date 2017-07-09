* × Change Settings

This Little Father Obsession

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
Directed by:

Selim Mourad

Produced by:

Jana Wehbe

Starring:

Carol Abboud, Munir Abdallah, Christine Choueiri, Jessica Malkoun, Paul Mattar and Elie Mitri

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Selim Mourad is a young man who still lives with his parents in a traditional family house in Beirut. He has no siblings and he likes men, which is no good news to his family which will therefore end with him. As the new wave of reconstruction finally reaches them, Selim and his parents find themselves obliged to move houses to allow the demolition of the building in which both Selim and his father Antoine were born. It's an occasion for the son to face his family with his truth and take his father on a quest inside their mysterious family tree hoping to find a lost relative who could maybe continue the lineage.

This Little Father Obsession Cast

Carol Abboud

Munir Abdallah

Christine Choueiri

Jessica Malkoun

Paul Mattar

Elie Mitri

