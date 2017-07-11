* × Change Settings

Bluebeard

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Monday 24th July 2017
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Soo-youn Lee

Written by:

Soo-youn Lee

Starring:

Jin-woong Jo, Goo Shin, Dae-Myung Kim, Chung-ah Lee, Young-chang Song and Yoon Se-Ah

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dr. Seung-hoon sedates his landlord before medical check-up, when the old man begins telling him a convincing murder confession. Sometime later, a young woman's severed head is discovered at a butcher shop run by his landlord's son, and Seung-hoon begins to suspect that the landlord and his son are the serial killers.

Reviews

Bluebeard Cast

Jin-woong Jo

Jin-woong Jo headshot

Date of Birth:

3 March 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.86 m)

Goo Shin

Goo Shin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Dae-Myung Kim

Dae-Myung Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Chung-ah Lee

Chung-ah Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

25 October 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Young-chang Song

Young-chang Song headshot

Date of Birth:

2 April 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Yoon Se-Ah

Yoon Se-Ah headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

