Dr. Seung-hoon sedates his landlord before medical check-up, when the old man begins telling him a convincing murder confession. Sometime later, a young woman's severed head is discovered at a butcher shop run by his landlord's son, and Seung-hoon begins to suspect that the landlord and his son are the serial killers.
3 March 1976
Unknown
6' 1" (1.86 m)
Bluebeard
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Bluebeard
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Bluebeard
25 October 1984
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
Bluebeard
2 April 1958
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Bluebeard
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Bluebeard