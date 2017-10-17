* × Change Settings

Sorcerer

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
Sorcerer poster
Contains strong violence and injury detail. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:re-release

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 2 cinemas on Friday 3rd November 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 16th November 2017.

Directed by:

William Friedkin

Written by:

Walon Green and Georges Arnaud

Produced by:

William Friedkin

Starring:

Roy Scheider, Bruno Cremer, Francisco Rabal, Amidou, Ramon Bieri and Peter Capell

Genres:

Adventure, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A group of outcasts from different backgrounds and nationalities are forced by misfortune to work in an oil-drilling operation in South America. When fire breaks out of control, four of the outcasts are given the opportunity to earn enough money to get out by transporting six crates of unstable dynamite through miles of jungle in two ancient trucks.

Reviews

Sorcerer Cast

Roy Scheider

Roy Scheider headshot

Date of Birth:

10 November 1932

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sorcerer

Bruno Cremer

Bruno Cremer headshot

Date of Birth:

6 October 1929

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sorcerer

Francisco Rabal

Francisco Rabal headshot

Date of Birth:

8 March 1926

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sorcerer

Amidou

Amidou headshot

Date of Birth:

2 August 1935

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sorcerer

Ramon Bieri

Ramon Bieri headshot

Date of Birth:

16 June 1929

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sorcerer

Peter Capell

Peter Capell headshot

Date of Birth:

3 September 1912

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sorcerer

Last update was at 21:25 17th October 2017