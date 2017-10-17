A group of outcasts from different backgrounds and nationalities are forced by misfortune to work in an oil-drilling operation in South America. When fire breaks out of control, four of the outcasts are given the opportunity to earn enough money to get out by transporting six crates of unstable dynamite through miles of jungle in two ancient trucks.
10 November 1932
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Sorcerer
6 October 1929
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
Sorcerer
8 March 1926
Unknown
5' 10¾" (1.8 m)
Sorcerer
2 August 1935
Unknown
Unknown
Sorcerer
16 June 1929
Unknown
6' 2" (1.88 m)
Sorcerer
3 September 1912
Unknown
Unknown
Sorcerer