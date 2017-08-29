* × Change Settings

The Villainess Ak-Nyeo

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
?
The Villainess poster
Contains strong bloody violence and gory images. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 15th September 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 25th September 2017.

Directed by:

Byung-gil Jung

Written by:

Byeong-sik Jung and Byung-gil Jung

Starring:

Eun-ji Jo, Ok-bin Kim, Ye-Ji Min, Ha-kyun Shin, Jun Sung and Seo-hyeong Kim

Genres:

Action, Drama

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

2 hours 3 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Sook-hee is a trained assassin who was born to kill. She was just a little girl when the training started in Yanbian, China. After the death of her mentor, when the chance of starting a new life was given to her, she came to South Korea as a government agent. They promised her that she will be free after ten years of service. So she begins her new life as a theatre actress. But soon two men Joong-sang and Hyun-soo appear in her new life. And she started to find deep dark secrets about her past. Eventually she take matters into her own hands.

Reviews

The Villainess Cast

Eun-ji Jo

Eun-ji Jo headshot

Date of Birth:

10 February 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Villainess

Ok-bin Kim

Ok-bin Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

29 December 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Villainess

Ye-Ji Min

Ye-Ji Min headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Villainess

Ha-kyun Shin

Ha-kyun Shin headshot

Date of Birth:

30 May 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Villainess

Jun Sung

Jun Sung headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Villainess

Seo-hyeong Kim

Seo-hyeong Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Villainess

Last update was at 06:54 29th August 2017