The Happytime Murders

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 27th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-February 2019
?
The Happytime Murders poster
Contains strong sex references and language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 27th August 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 31st August 2018.

Directed by:

Brian Henson

Written by:

Dee Austin Robertson and Todd Berger

Produced by:

Brian Henson, Jason Lust, Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy, Jeffrey Hayes, Vince Raisa and Basil Grillo

Starring:

Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Leslie David Baker, Elizabeth Banks, Bill Barretta and Joel McHale

Genres:

Action, Comedy, Crime, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A murder mystery set in a world where humans and puppets co-exist, but puppets are viewed as second-class citizens. When the puppet cast of an '80s children's TV show begins to get murdered one by one, a former cop, who has since become a private eye, takes on the case.

Reviews

The Happytime Murders Cast

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy headshot

Date of Birth:

26 August 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Happytime MurdersCan You Ever Forgive Me?

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph headshot

Date of Birth:

27 July 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Happytime Murders

Leslie David Baker

Leslie David Baker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Happytime Murders

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks headshot

Date of Birth:

10 February 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lego Movie 2: The Second PartCharlie's AngelsThe Happytime Murders

Bill Barretta

Bill Barretta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Happytime Murders

Joel McHale

Joel McHale headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Happytime Murders

Last update was at 22:44 18th August 2018