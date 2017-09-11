* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2018
?
Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Michael Roberts

Produced by:

Louise Bray, Bronwyn Cosgrave, Gillian Mosely, Michael Roberts and Neil Zeiger

Starring:

River Hawkins, Rick Kissack, Manolo Blahnik, Gala Gordon, Isabeli Fontana and Eva Herzigova

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

An in-depth portrait of Manolo Blahnik, self-confessed 'cobbler' and the man regarded by most influential fashion figures as 'the best shoe-maker of the 20th and 21st centuries. A film for anyone who has ever looked longingly at a pair of... 'Manolos'.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards.

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards Cast

River Hawkins

River Hawkins headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards

Rick Kissack

Rick Kissack headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards

Manolo Blahnik

Manolo Blahnik headshot

Date of Birth:

27 November 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards

Gala Gordon

Gala Gordon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards

Isabeli Fontana

Isabeli Fontana headshot

Date of Birth:

4 July 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards

Eva Herzigova

Eva Herzigova headshot

Date of Birth:

12 March 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 16:56 11th September 2017