Victim

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
?
new Victim poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 23rd July 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 24th July 2017.

Directed by:

Basil Dearden

Written by:

Janet Green and John McCormick

Produced by:

Michael Relph

Starring:

Dirk Bogarde, Sylvia Syms, Dennis Price, Anthony Nicholls, Peter Copley and Norman Bird

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A plea for reform of England's anti-sodomy statutes, this film pits Melville Farr, a married lawyer, against a blackmailer who has photos of Farr and a young gay man (who is being blackmailed and later commits suicide) in Farr's car. After the suicide, Farr tracks down other gay men being extorted for money by the same blackmailer. The well-educated police Detective Inspector Harris considers the sodomy law nothing more than an aid to blackmailers, and helps Farr in calling his blackmailer's bluff. The movie, far ahead of its time, ends with Farr and his wife coming to terms with his homosexuality after the public exposure he faces in the blackmailer's trial.

Reviews

Victim Cast

Dirk Bogarde

Dirk Bogarde headshot

Date of Birth:

28 March 1921

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Victim

Sylvia Syms

Sylvia Syms headshot

Date of Birth:

6 January 1934

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Victim

Dennis Price

Dennis Price headshot

Date of Birth:

23 June 1915

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Victim

Anthony Nicholls

Anthony Nicholls headshot

Date of Birth:

16 October 1902

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Victim

Peter Copley

Peter Copley headshot

Date of Birth:

20 May 1915

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Victim

Norman Bird

Norman Bird headshot

Date of Birth:

30 October 1924

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Victim

