Goon: Last of the Enforcers Goon 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
?
Goon: Last of the Enforcers poster
Contains very strong language, strong bloody violence and sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Monday 4th September 2017 - view the list.

Directed by:

Jay Baruchel

Written by:

Jay Baruchel, Jesse Chabot, Adam Frattasio and Douglas Smith

Produced by:

David Gross and André Rouleau

Starring:

Elisha Cuthbert, T.J. Miller, Wyatt Russell, Liev Schreiber, Alison Pill, Seann William Scott, Kim Coates and Jay Baruchel

Genres:

Comedy, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It's a new day for the Halifax Highlanders. A pro lockout has reunited old teammates and brought a crew of new players to the bench; notably missing from the line-up, however, is everyone's favourite enforcer and heart of the team, Doug "The Thug" Glatt. Sidelined after one too many hits and now married with a baby on the way, Doug is hanging up his skates and settling into life as an insurance salesman. But when Doug's nemesis, Anders Cain, is made captain of the Highlanders and new ownership threatens to tear his team apart, Doug is compelled back into action. Ignoring the wishes of wife Eva, Doug heads to the rink, discovering an unlikely training partner in fellow retired enforcer and one-time arch rival, Ross "The Boss" Rhea. Together with grit, passion and unrivaled loyalty, they will grind out one last chance to do what they do best.protect their team.

Reviews

Goon: Last of the Enforcers Cast

Elisha Cuthbert

Elisha Cuthbert headshot

Date of Birth:

30 November 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goon: Last of the Enforcers

T.J. Miller

T.J. Miller headshot

Date of Birth:

4 June 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ready Player OneHow to Train Your Dragon 3Deadpool 2Goon: Last of the Enforcers

Wyatt Russell

Wyatt Russell headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

OverlordIngrid Goes WestGoon: Last of the Enforcers

Liev Schreiber

Liev Schreiber headshot

Date of Birth:

4 October 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pawn SacrificeGoon: Last of the EnforcersMy Little Pony: The MovieAnimated Spider-Man MovieIsle of Dogs

Alison Pill

Alison Pill headshot

Date of Birth:

27 November 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goon: Last of the Enforcers

Seann William Scott

Seann William Scott headshot

Date of Birth:

3 October 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goon: Last of the Enforcers

Kim Coates

Kim Coates headshot

Date of Birth:

21 February 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goon: Last of the Enforcers

Jay Baruchel

Jay Baruchel headshot

Date of Birth:

9 April 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

How to Train Your Dragon 3Goon: Last of the Enforcers

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:35 20th August 2017