Blood Simple

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
Blood Simple poster
Contains strong violence and language. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:re-release

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 27th November 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

Written by:

Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

Produced by:

Ethan Coen

Starring:

John Getz, Frances McDormand, Dan Hedaya, M. Emmet Walsh, Samm-Art Williams and Deborah Neumann

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Texas bar owner Julian Marty, who is generally regarded as not a nice person, hires shady private detective Loren Visser, who is able to obtain what Marty requests: evidence - in this instance, photographic - that his wife, Abby, and one of his bartenders, Ray, are having an affair. As Ray and Abby realize that Marty has found out about them, it allows them to plan for their future away from Marty, while be up front with Marty about the situation. Marty, in turn, decides to hire Visser once again, this time to kill Abby and Ray, and dispose of their bodies so that they won't be found. The out in the open affair and the contract hit lead to some actions based on self interest, and a standoff of sorts between the four players, which is compounded in complexity by some wrong assumptions of what has happened, with an innocent bystander, another of the Marty's bartenders, Meurice, potentially and unwittingly adding to the scenario.

Reviews

Blood Simple Cast

John Getz

John Getz headshot

Date of Birth:

15 October 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Frances McDormand

Frances McDormand headshot

Date of Birth:

23 June 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Dan Hedaya

Dan Hedaya headshot

Date of Birth:

24 July 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

M. Emmet Walsh

M. Emmet Walsh headshot

Date of Birth:

22 March 1935

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Samm-Art Williams

Samm-Art Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

20 January 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 6" (1.98 m)

Deborah Neumann

Deborah Neumann headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

