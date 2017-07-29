* × Change Settings

Once Upon a Time

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-February 2018
Once Upon a Time poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Directed by:

Anthony LaMolinara and Xiaoding Zhao

Written by:

Tang Qi

Produced by:

Chen Gao and Sa Zhilei

Starring:

Yang Yang, Yifei Liu, Yikuan Yan, Jin Luo, Alex Zhang and Chun Li

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Chinese

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Three hundred years ago, the her that stood on the Zhu Xian Terrace, turned around and jumped off without regret. Caused the him that stood by the bronze mirror to witness with his own eyes her death. Three hundred years later, in the East Sea Dragon Palace, her and him meet unexpectedly. Another lifetime another world, once again facing this person that had betrayed her, she is indifferent as wind.

Once Upon a Time Cast

Yang Yang

Yang Yang headshot

Date of Birth:

9 September 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Yifei Liu

Yifei Liu headshot

Date of Birth:

25 August 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Yikuan Yan

Yikuan Yan headshot

Date of Birth:

24 January 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Jin Luo

Jin Luo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Alex Zhang

Alex Zhang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Chun Li

Chun Li headshot

Date of Birth:

15 February 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 07:25 29th July 2017