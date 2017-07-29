Three hundred years ago, the her that stood on the Zhu Xian Terrace, turned around and jumped off without regret. Caused the him that stood by the bronze mirror to witness with his own eyes her death. Three hundred years later, in the East Sea Dragon Palace, her and him meet unexpectedly. Another lifetime another world, once again facing this person that had betrayed her, she is indifferent as wind.
9 September 1991
Unknown
5' 10¾" (1.8 m)
Once Upon a Time
25 August 1987
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Once Upon a Time
24 January 1979
Unknown
5' 11½" (1.82 m)
Once Upon a Time
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Once Upon a Time
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Once Upon a Time
15 February 1988
Unknown
Unknown
Once Upon a Time