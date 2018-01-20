* × Change Settings

Tad Jones and the Secret of King Midas Tad Jones 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 9th February 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2018
?
Tad Jones and the Secret of King Midas poster
Contains mild threat and comic violence. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Enrique Gato and David Alonso

Written by:

Jordi Gasull, Neil Landau, Javier López Barreira and Paco Sáez

Produced by:

Gabriel Arias-Salgado, Jordi Gasull, Edmon Roch, Ghislain Barrois, Álvaro Augustin and Javier Ugarte

Starring:

Adriana Ugarte, Michelle Jenner, Trevor White, Joseph Balderrama, Miguel Ángel Jenner and José Corbacho

Genre:

Animation

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When tad goes on a new adventure to stop a king called the hunter now tad has to stop the hunter from geting the book of secret.

Reviews

Tad Jones and the Secret of King Midas Cast

Adriana Ugarte

Adriana Ugarte headshot

Date of Birth:

17 January 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Michelle Jenner

Michelle Jenner headshot

Date of Birth:

14 September 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¼" (1.66 m)

Trevor White

Trevor White headshot

Date of Birth:

26 October 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Joseph Balderrama

Joseph Balderrama headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Miguel Ángel Jenner

Miguel Ángel Jenner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

José Corbacho

José Corbacho headshot

Date of Birth:

12 December 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

