Toilet - Ek Prem Katha

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-February 2018
?
Toilet - Ek Prem Katha poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status: shooting

Directed by:

Shree Narayan Singh

Written by:

Garima and Siddharth

Produced by:

Prerna Arora, Shital Bhatia, Arjun N. Kapoor and Karan Shah

Starring:

Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajesh Sharma, Sana Khaan and Divyendu Sharma

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Romance

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Keshav and Jaya are from two villages near Mathura, where at least 80% of households are without any access to a lavatories. Conflict comes knocking on the first day of their marriage, when Jaya leaves Keshav's house for good, after discovering that there is no toilet in the home. Distraught and desperate, Keshav sets out on mission to win back his love- by battling against the age old traditions, mind-set and value system of his country.

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha Cast

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar headshot

Date of Birth:

9 September 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher headshot

Date of Birth:

7 March 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar headshot

Date of Birth:

18 July 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha

Rajesh Sharma

Rajesh Sharma headshot

Date of Birth:

8 October 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha

Sana Khaan

Sana Khaan headshot

Date of Birth:

21 August 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha

Divyendu Sharma

Divyendu Sharma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha

