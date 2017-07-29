* × Change Settings

Batman and Harley Quinn

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 14th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-February 2018
?
new Batman and Harley Quinn poster
Contains moderate sex referenecs, language and fantasy violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 95 cinemas on Monday 14th August 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Sam Liu

Written by:

Bruce Timm, James Krieg, Bob Kane, Bill Finger, Paul Dini, Marv Wolfman, George Pérez, Gil Kane, Sheldon Moldoff, Gardner Fox, Robert Kanigher, Dick Giordano, Joe Gill and Pat Masulli

Produced by:

Alan Burnett

Starring:

Kevin Conroy, Loren Lester, Melissa Rauch, Paget Brewster, John DiMaggio and Robin Atkin Downes

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Batman and Nightwing are forced to team with the Joker's sometimes-girlfriend Harley Quinn to stop a global threat brought about by Poison Ivy and Jason Woodrue, the Floronic Man.

Reviews

Batman and Harley Quinn Cast

Kevin Conroy

Kevin Conroy headshot

Date of Birth:

30 November 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Loren Lester

Loren Lester headshot

Date of Birth:

4 October 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Melissa Rauch

Melissa Rauch headshot

Date of Birth:

23 June 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 11" (1.5 m)

Paget Brewster

Paget Brewster headshot

Date of Birth:

10 March 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

John DiMaggio

John DiMaggio headshot

Date of Birth:

4 September 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Robin Atkin Downes

Robin Atkin Downes headshot

Date of Birth:

6 September 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:25 29th July 2017