Fidaa

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 20th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
?
new Fidaa poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 23rd July 2017.

Directed by:

Shekhar Kammula

Written by:

Shekhar Kammula

Produced by:

Dil Raju

Starring:

Varun Tej, Sai Pallavi, Raja Chembolu, Sai Chand, Sharanya Pradeep and Geetha Bhaskar

Genres:

Family, Romance

Language:

Telugu

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Fidaa Cast

Varun Tej

Varun Tej headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fidaa

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi headshot

Date of Birth:

9 May 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fidaa

Raja Chembolu

Raja Chembolu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fidaa

Sai Chand

Sai Chand headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fidaa

Sharanya Pradeep

Sharanya Pradeep headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fidaa

Geetha Bhaskar

Geetha Bhaskar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fidaa

