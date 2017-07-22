* × Change Settings

Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 3rd August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-January 2018
?
new Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 17 cinemas on Thursday 3rd August 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Andrew Sandler

Produced by:

Chris Brown and Andrew Listermann

Starring:

Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown, Jamie Foxx, D.J. Khaled, Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora, Usher Raymond and Mike Tyson

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This compelling Documentary moves beyond the spotlight and past the attention-grabbing headlines to give pop superstar Chris Brown a chance to tell his own story. New interviews with the international phenomenon reveal long-awaited answers about his passion for making music, his tumultuous and much publicized relationships, and the pitfalls of coming of age in the public eye. Also included is new concert footage, behind-the-scenes access, and special interviews from Usher, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Mike Tyson, Jamie Foxx and others.

Reviews

Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life Cast

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige headshot

Date of Birth:

11 January 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life

Chris Brown

Chris Brown headshot

Date of Birth:

5 May 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx headshot

Date of Birth:

13 December 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life

D.J. Khaled

D.J. Khaled headshot

Date of Birth:

26 November 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez headshot

Date of Birth:

24 July 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life

Rita Ora

Rita Ora headshot

Date of Birth:

26 November 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¼" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fifty Shades FreedChris Brown: Welcome to My Life

Usher Raymond

Usher Raymond headshot

Date of Birth:

14 October 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson headshot

Date of Birth:

30 June 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life

