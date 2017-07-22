* × Change Settings

Railway Sleepers Mon Rot Fai

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 4th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-January 2018
?
new Railway Sleepers poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 4th August 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 10th August 2017.

Directed by:

Sompot Chidgasornpongse

Produced by:

Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Starring:

Francois Langello

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Thai

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Railway Sleepers Cast

Francois Langello

Francois Langello headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Railway Sleepers

Last update was at 08:33 22nd July 2017