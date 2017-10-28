* × Change Settings

Fireworks, Should We See It from the Side or The Bottom? Uchiage hanabi, shita kara miru ka? Yoko kara miru ka?

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 15th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
Fireworks, Should We See It from the Side or The Bottom? poster
Contains sexualised posing and moderate sex references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Thursday 2nd November 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 26 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Akiyuki Shimbô and Nobuyuki Takeuchi

Written by:

Shunji Iwai and Hitoshi Ohne

Produced by:

Genki Kawamura

Starring:

Suzu Hirose, Masaki Suda, Mamoru Miyano, Takahiro Sakurai, Kana Hanazawa and Toshiyuki Toyonaga

Genres:

Animation, Drama, Romance

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

School children Norimichi, Yuusuke, and Junichi want to know if fireworks look round or flat from the side. They make a plan to find the answer at a fireworks display, while Nazuna schemes to run away with Norimichi or Yuusuke, whoever wins at the pool.

Fireworks, Should We See It from the Side or The Bottom? Cast

Suzu Hirose

Suzu Hirose headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fireworks, Should We See It from the Side or The Bottom?

Masaki Suda

Masaki Suda headshot

Date of Birth:

21 February 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fireworks, Should We See It from the Side or The Bottom?

Mamoru Miyano

Mamoru Miyano headshot

Date of Birth:

8 June 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fireworks, Should We See It from the Side or The Bottom?

Takahiro Sakurai

Takahiro Sakurai headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fireworks, Should We See It from the Side or The Bottom?Kizumonogatari - Part Iii

Kana Hanazawa

Kana Hanazawa headshot

Date of Birth:

25 February 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fireworks, Should We See It from the Side or The Bottom?

Toshiyuki Toyonaga

Toshiyuki Toyonaga headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fireworks, Should We See It from the Side or The Bottom?

