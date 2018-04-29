* × Change Settings

Jeune femme

6.8 / 837 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
Contains strong language and sexual threat. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Léonor Serraille

Written by:

Clémence Carré, Bastien Daret and Léonor Serraille

Produced by:

Sandra da Fonseca

Starring:

Laetitia Dosch, Souleymane Seye Ndiaye, Grégoire Monsaingeon, Jean-Christophe Folly, Nathalie Richard and Arnaud de Cazes

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

31-year-old Paula is broke with nothing but her pet cat to her name and no idea what path she should follow in life. Returning to Paris after a long time away, she intends to stay with photographer and old flame Joachim but finds she is not welcome. She ends up on aimless odyssey, crashing on floors and encountering many different people, all of whom have different views on where Paula is going wrong in her life. This debut film of director Léonor Serraille who, working with an almost completely female crew, has created a character study that is both stylish and memorable.

