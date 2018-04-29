Jeune femme

Movie Synopsis:

31-year-old Paula is broke with nothing but her pet cat to her name and no idea what path she should follow in life. Returning to Paris after a long time away, she intends to stay with photographer and old flame Joachim but finds she is not welcome. She ends up on aimless odyssey, crashing on floors and encountering many different people, all of whom have different views on where Paula is going wrong in her life. This debut film of director Léonor Serraille who, working with an almost completely female crew, has created a character study that is both stylish and memorable.