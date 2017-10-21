Kaleidoscope is a taut, psychological thriller that explores the inescapability of a destructive relationship between a middle-aged man and his mother. At the heart of this modern day 'Psycho' are some unsettling questions: Can we ever escape the role in which we are cast by our early circumstances? Must a perpetrator first be a victim.
28 May 1935
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
Kaleidoscope
1980
Unknown
Unknown
Kaleidoscope
1947
Unknown
Unknown
Kaleidoscope
1 March 1948
Unknown
Unknown
Kaleidoscope
7 September 1966
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
Happy EndKaleidoscopeJourney's EndThe SnowmanJurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Kaleidoscope