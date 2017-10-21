* × Change Settings

Kaleidoscope

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
Kaleidoscope poster
Contains strong violence and language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Kaleidoscope is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Rupert Jones

Written by:

Rupert Jones

Produced by:

Maggie Monteith, Roopesh Parekh and Matthew James Wilkinson

Starring:

Anne Reid, Sinead Matthews, Deborah Findlay, Karl Johnson, Toby Jones and Cecilia Noble

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Kaleidoscope is a taut, psychological thriller that explores the inescapability of a destructive relationship between a middle-aged man and his mother. At the heart of this modern day 'Psycho' are some unsettling questions: Can we ever escape the role in which we are cast by our early circumstances? Must a perpetrator first be a victim.

Reviews

Kaleidoscope Cast

Anne Reid

Anne Reid headshot

Date of Birth:

28 May 1935

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kaleidoscope

Sinead Matthews

Sinead Matthews headshot

Date of Birth:

1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kaleidoscope

Deborah Findlay

Deborah Findlay headshot

Date of Birth:

1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kaleidoscope

Karl Johnson

Karl Johnson headshot

Date of Birth:

1 March 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kaleidoscope

Toby Jones

Toby Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

7 September 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Happy EndKaleidoscopeJourney's EndThe SnowmanJurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Cecilia Noble

Cecilia Noble headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kaleidoscope

Last update was at 17:46 21st October 2017