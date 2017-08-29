* × Change Settings

Kills on Wheels Tiszta szívvel

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
?
Kills on Wheels poster
Contains very strong language, strong violence and sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 12 cinemas on Friday 15th September 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 3rd October 2017.

Directed by:

Attila Till

Written by:

Attila Till

Produced by:

Judit Stalter

Starring:

Szabolcs Thuróczy, Zoltán Fenyvesi, Ádám Fekete, Mónika Balsai, Lídia Danis and Dusán Vitanovics

Genres:

Action, Comedy, Drama

Language:

Hungarian

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This is a meaningful action-comedy of a wheelchair-bound assassin gang. Driven by despair and fear of becoming useless, a 20 year-old boy, his friend, and an ex-fireman offer their services to the mafia. But things are not what they seem. The boundaries between reality and fiction blur and the story becomes a whirling kaleidoscope showing us gangsters and gunfights, but also the challenge of life in a wheelchair and the pain caused by a father's rejection.

Reviews

Kills on Wheels Cast

Szabolcs Thuróczy

Szabolcs Thuróczy headshot

Date of Birth:

24 December 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kills on Wheels

Zoltán Fenyvesi

Zoltán Fenyvesi headshot

Date of Birth:

11 January 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kills on Wheels

Ádám Fekete

Ádám Fekete headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kills on Wheels

Mónika Balsai

Mónika Balsai headshot

Date of Birth:

13 December 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jupiter's MoonKills on Wheels

Lídia Danis

Lídia Danis headshot

Date of Birth:

12 April 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kills on Wheels

Dusán Vitanovics

Dusán Vitanovics headshot

Date of Birth:

1 January 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kills on Wheels

Recommendations

Last update was at 06:54 29th August 2017