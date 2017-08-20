* × Change Settings

Primaire

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
?
Primaire poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 2 cinemas on Friday 29th September 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 3rd October 2017.

Directed by:

Hélène Angel

Written by:

Hélène Angel, Yann Coridian, Olivier Gorce and Agnès de Sacy

Produced by:

Hélène Cases

Starring:

Sara Forestier, Vincent Elbaz, Albert Cousi, Ghillas Bendjoudi, Guilaine Londez and Hannah Brunt

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Hot on the heels of its recent January release in France, this is a vivacious and emotionally gripping story of a teacher caught between passion for her students and love for her child. Devoted primary school-teacher Florence is a single mother who pours her heart and soul into her students each and every day. When she encounters the disruptive student Sacha and finds he has been abandoned by his mother, Florence devotes herself to helping him. But Sacha's plight combined with her impending work assessment put unthinkable strain on Florence, pushing her to a breaking point where she will put everything on the line, including her vocation and even her relationship with her own son. While director Hélène Angel superbly contrasts the entertaining energy and colour of the classroom with the lonely and confused world of Sacha, Forestier delivers a magnificent performance as a woman unwilling to compromise her morals, resulting...

Reviews

Primaire Cast

Sara Forestier

Sara Forestier headshot

Date of Birth:

4 October 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Vincent Elbaz

Vincent Elbaz headshot

Date of Birth:

3 February 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Albert Cousi

Albert Cousi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Ghillas Bendjoudi

Ghillas Bendjoudi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Guilaine Londez

Guilaine Londez headshot

Date of Birth:

1 January 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Hannah Brunt

Hannah Brunt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 07:35 20th August 2017