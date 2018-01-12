* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Roman J. Israel, Esq. Inner City

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd February 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2018
?
Roman J. Israel, Esq. poster
Contains infrequent strong language and moderate violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Saturday 27th January 2018 - view the list.

Official Site:

www.romanisraelmovie.com

Directed by:

Dan Gilroy

Written by:

Dan Gilroy

Produced by:

Brian Oliver

Starring:

Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell, Carmen Ejogo, Shelley Hennig, Nazneen Contractor and Tony Plana

Genres:

Crime, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 2 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Roman Israel, Esq. is a dramatic thriller set in the underbelly of the overburdened Los Angeles criminal court system. Denzel Washington stars as Roman Israel, a driven, idealistic defense attorney who, through a tumultuous series of events, finds himself in a crisis that leads to extreme action. Colin Farrell costars as the monied, cutthroat lawyer who recruits Roman to his firm.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Roman J. Israel, Esq. is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Roman J. Israel, Esq..

Roman J. Israel, Esq. Cast

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington headshot

Date of Birth:

28 December 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Equalizer 2Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell headshot

Date of Birth:

31 May 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

WidowsRoman J. Israel, Esq.Dumbo

Carmen Ejogo

Carmen Ejogo headshot

Date of Birth:

1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Shelley Hennig

Shelley Hennig headshot

Date of Birth:

2 January 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Nazneen Contractor

Nazneen Contractor headshot

Date of Birth:

26 August 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Tony Plana

Tony Plana headshot

Date of Birth:

19 April 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:21 12th January 2018