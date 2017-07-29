* × Change Settings

In the Last Days of the City Akher ayam el madina

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 2nd August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-January 2018
Directed by:

Tamer El Said

Written by:

Tamer El Said and Rasha Salti

Produced by:

Khalid Abdalla, Hana Al Bayaty, Michel Balagué, Tamer El Said, Marcin Malaszczak and Cat Villiers

Starring:

Khalid Abdalla, Laila Samy, Hanan Youssef, Mariam Saleh Saad, Hayder Helo and Basim Hajar

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Downtown Cairo, 2009. Khalid, a 35 year old filmmaker is struggling to make a film that captures the soul of his city while facing loss in his own life. With the help of his friends, who send him footage from their lives in Beirut, Baghdad and Berlin, he finds the strength to keep going through the difficulty and beauty of living In the Last Days of the City.

In the Last Days of the City Cast

Khalid Abdalla

Date of Birth:

30 December 1980

Real Name:

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In the Last Days of the City

Laila Samy

Date of Birth:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hanan Youssef

Date of Birth:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mariam Saleh Saad

Date of Birth:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hayder Helo

Date of Birth:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Basim Hajar

Date of Birth:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

