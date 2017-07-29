Downtown Cairo, 2009. Khalid, a 35 year old filmmaker is struggling to make a film that captures the soul of his city while facing loss in his own life. With the help of his friends, who send him footage from their lives in Beirut, Baghdad and Berlin, he finds the strength to keep going through the difficulty and beauty of living In the Last Days of the City.
30 December 1980
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
In the Last Days of the City
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
In the Last Days of the City
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
In the Last Days of the City
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
In the Last Days of the City
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
In the Last Days of the City
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
In the Last Days of the City