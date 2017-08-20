* × Change Settings

Libera Nos Liberami

Open City Documentary Festival Release Date

Friday 8th September 2017
Directed by:

Federica Di Giacomo

Written by:

Andrea Osvaldo Sanguigni and Federica Di Giacomo

Produced by:

Paolo Santoni and Francesco Virga

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Documentary about the practice of exorcism and people's issues of everyday life: the contrasts between ancient traditions and modern habits.

Last update was at 07:35 20th August 2017